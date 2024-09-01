ADVERTISEMENT

Hyderabad techie kills wife, children before ending life

Published - September 01, 2024 06:47 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A 40-year-old software employee purportedly smothered his wife and children at their residence in Gajularamaram before killing himself. The Jeedimetla police, who registered a case, said the man was facing financial crisis.

ADVERTISEMENT

According the police, P. Venkatesh, a native of Mancherial, lived with his wife P. Varshini (33), a homemaker, and two children, Rishikanth (11) and Vihath (3).

“A preliminary inquiry showed that the man was about ₹25 lakh in debts. He smothered his wife and children while they were sleeping and then killed himself,” said inspector G. Mallesh. 

Following a dial 100 call, the police reached the place and shifted the bodies to Gandhi Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

(Roshini suicide prevention helpline number are: 8142020033/44 and 040 66202000/2001.)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US