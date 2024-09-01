Hyderabad techie kills wife, children before ending life

A 40-year-old software employee purportedly smothered his wife and children at their residence in Gajularamaram before killing himself. The Jeedimetla police, who registered a case, said the man was facing financial crisis.

According the police, P. Venkatesh, a native of Mancherial, lived with his wife P. Varshini (33), a homemaker, and two children, Rishikanth (11) and Vihath (3).

“A preliminary inquiry showed that the man was about ₹25 lakh in debts. He smothered his wife and children while they were sleeping and then killed himself,” said inspector G. Mallesh.

Following a dial 100 call, the police reached the place and shifted the bodies to Gandhi Hospital for post-mortem examination.

(Roshini suicide prevention helpline number are: 8142020033/44 and 040 66202000/2001.)