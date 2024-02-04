GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Hyderabad techie killed in bike-lorry collision

February 04, 2024 08:55 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A software engineer was killed after a his two-wheeler collided with a lorry at Chaderghat at 5.45 a.m. on Sunday. Police said Sai Ram (24) was returning home from work when the incident occurred.

A resident of Vanasthalipuram, Mr. Sai Ram was returning home from his office at Mindspace when the lorry, bearing the registration TS05UV0369, hit the two-wheeler from behind, according to the Chaderghat police. He was not wearing a helmet and died on the spot.

The Chaderghat police registered a case under Section 304-A (death by negligence) of the IPC and shifted the body for postmortem examination. The lorry driver, Parmesh, was taken into custody.

