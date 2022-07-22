Hyderabad: City students do well in CBSE Class X, XII exams

Many schools report 100% pass percentage

City students excelled in the Class X and XII examinations conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the results of which were announced on Friday.

Hyderabad Public School, Ramanathapur principal S. Narasimha Reddy said that the school achieved 100% pass percentage in Class XII with all the 69 students passing the exam with good scores. He said toppers in the Science stream include Devi Sainath (95%) and Aditya Amarendra Prabhala (94%) while in the Commerce stream Kavish Kaul scored 92%. In Class X, all the 157 students passed with 65% of them securing distinction. Shriya was the school topper with 97.6% while Pranav was second at 96.6%.

Army Public School

Army Public School, RK Puram created history with three students scoring 100% in Chemistry, IP and Political Science in Class XII. In Class X, 13 students scored 100% in Math, Science, Social Science, Hindi, and Artificial Intelligence.

The school stood first among APS schools in Secunderabad. The school topper in Class XII is Archa Raji from the Science stream with 97.2% while the topper in Class X is Nehal Sinha, who scored 98.6%, said School Chairman Brigadier Ajeet Deshpande and Principal K. Damaris.

DPS Nacharam

Delhi Public School, Nacharam achieved 100% pass percentage. The school topper from Humanities is Apoorva Dixit with 98.8%. Rachit Jain topped in the Commerce stream with 98% while Tanvi Bhattacharya topped in the Science stream with 97.6%.

School principal Sunitha S. Rao said that 28 students scored 95% and above, 74 students scored 90% and above while 210 students scored 80% and above, and all the 444 students scored 60% and above. She said 17 students have scored 100% with national ranks. Similarly, in Class X, Aarushi Pant topped with 492 marks followed by Pratyaksh Sharma and Srihith Sai Kurelli (491 each), Avantika Chaudhari, and Hana Faryal (490 each). All the 677 students scored 60% and above while 21 students have scored 100% in various subjects.

Vignan Schools bagged 100% pass percentage in Class X results and the toppers include G.V. Sai Kiran and M. Vivekananda who secured 491 out of 500 marks. G. Asmitha scored 489 marks, while A. Sahasra, B. Harika Reddy, G.V. Vinay Krishna, A. Aishitha and V. Lakshmi Sathwika secured 488 marks each. Rani Rudrama Devi, vice-chairperson of Vignan Schools, said that 80 students scored 470 marks and above.

BVB Jubilee Hills

Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s Public School, Jubilee Hills secured 100% pass percentage in both Class X and XII exams. . In Class X, Pothamsetty Vijay Ramreddy secured 490 marks followed by Ayan (488) and Taduri Rishika and Eluri Srinaga Sriram Kapish (487) each.

In the Commerce stream of Class XII, Ribhav Sethi stood first with 477 marks followed by T. Aamuktamalyada (471), and K Sivasubrahmanya Vardhan (466). In the Science stream, Arindam Chowdhary stood first with 469 marks followed by Vedantham Krishna Sai Gayatri (464) and Ridha Fatima Menon (450).

P. Obul Reddy Public School too excelled with 100% pass percentage in the Class XII exams. Garima Ketan Chauhan from the Science stream topped with 98.8% marks including 100% marks in Physical Education and 99% in Mathematics and Physics. Pratiksha Nayak topped the Commerce stream with 98.6% including 100% marks in Business studies and 99 % marks in Economics and Accountancy. Jhasha Korra topped the Humanities stream with 97.6% marks including 100% in Legal Studies. Other toppers include Utkarsh Bagri (97.8%) and Tarang Sircilla (97.6%). The school principal said that 99.83% of the students scored over 60% marks.