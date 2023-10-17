Hyderabad student dies in car crash in the US, embassy help sought to bring back mortal remains

October 17, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Pratiksha Kunwar, a 22-year-old student from Narayanguda, Hyderabad, died in a car crash in Cheney, Kansas in the United States of America, according to delayed reports reaching here. Pratiksha was a passenger in a car driven by a 22-year old person, according to a statement by the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office.

Sharing details about the accident, Majlis Bachao Tehreek leader Amjedullah Khan has requested the Indian embassy to facilitate the transportation of the body to Hyderabad. “Kindly ask the @IndianEmbassyUS and @cgihou to get in touch with the family members and facilitate the shifting of mortal remains back to Hyderabad,” Mr. Khan posted on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Pratiksha was pursuing Masters in Business Analysis from Wichita State University in Wichita, Kansas and was travelling with her sister Priya and a youth named Varun, who was driving, when they met with an accident on October 15.