Hyderabad Street Circuit is now 2.8 km stretch with 17 twists and turns

November 16, 2022 08:41 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - HYDERABAD

It will be an edge of seat excitement for viewers with the extended 2.7 km race track of ‘Hyderabad Street Circuit’ set to unfold over the next few days at the scenic Hussainsagar promenade.

The race track path is being laid around the NTR Gardens and passes in front of Prasads Multiplex, skirts the Indira Gandhi statue roundabout, and then in front of the Hussainsagar with a U-turn near the new Martyrs Memorial before taking a sharp turn around the NTR Gardens.

Earlier, the route was supposed to be over 2.37 km with 12 turns. Now, the longer route will have 17 turns, according to officials working on the race track.

On Wednesday afternoon, dozens of work crews were busy creating temporary visitor stands, laying roads to race specifications, and hoisting temporary barricades each of them weighing five tonnes.

The event is billed as city-based racing event with six teams competing in a league-style format. Each team has four, including two Indian and two International drivers.

“There are 13 stands for visitors with one VIP stand beside the Prasads Multiplex that can seat 1,500 people. Visitors will have to park on the Necklace Road stretch and walk to their designated seating areas,” informed an official at the site.

The tickets for the event are priced at ₹749 for a single day and ₹1,249 for two days. As traffic is not allowed on the road, the area has become a playground with bunches of young men and women creating content for social media sites.

“We have been asked to shut shop from tomorrow for four days,” said the owner of a fast food kiosk on the periphery of NTR Gardens.

While the work is going on at breakneck speed for the November 19-20 event, weekday traffic went haywire due to road closures and diversions isolating NTR Gardens and its surrounding areas.

“It took me 45 minutes from Indira Gandhi statue to reach the Secretariat flyover where the distance is not even 2 km. Every road is closed or is one-way,” said an irate commuter. By evening, real-time traffic maps were blinking red in vast swathes in the central part of the city from KBR Park, Panjagutta, Rethi Bowli, Public Gardens and Ameerpet.