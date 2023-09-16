HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Hyderabad State’s struggle for Liberation one of the most momentous chapters in the history of our nation’s quest for freedom, says Governor

Commemorating the day serves to pay tribute to the sacrifices made by participants of Hyderabad Liberation Movement, says Governor

September 16, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Hyderabad State’s struggle for its Liberation stands as one of the most momentous chapters in the history of our nation’s quest for freedom, said Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.

“This day holds profound significance in our hearts and in the annals of our country’s history. It is a day of solemn remembrance, introspection, and a renewed commitment to the ideals of liberty,” she said in a message to coincide with the Liberation Day on Sunday.

“While India gained independence on August 15, 1947, the former Hyderabad State, encompassing Telangana, Marathwada, and Hyderabad-Karnataka, breathed the air of freedom on September 17, 1948. It is imperative that the current generation comprehends the agonizing struggles our people endured during the Hyderabad Liberation Movement. Commemorating this day serves as a tribute to their immense sacrifices.,” she remarked.

“Let us celebrate the Hyderabad Liberation Day as it serves as a reminder of the extraordinary feats attainable when we stand together in unity. On this day, let us collectively remember the valiant Liberation Fighters who dedicated their lives to the cause of liberating the Hyderabad State,” Dr. Tamilisai said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.