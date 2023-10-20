Hyderabad set to host second edition of Formula-E race in February

October 20, 2023 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Hyderabad is all set to host the second edition of the Formula-E race in February 2024, and the street track circling around the banks of the iconic Hussainsagar Lake is all set to undergo modifications.

There was a cloud of uncertainty hanging around if the city could grab the hosting rights for the second consecutive year. However, after multiple rounds of discussions within the State and the Federation Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA), the city administrators are gearing up for a second racing gig after hosting a maiden Formula E Championship.

Formula E and the Telangana government had inked a four-year deal to conduct races in the city streets. However, the city that hosted India’s first Formula E did not feature initially in the provisional calendar for the 2023–24 season when it was first released in June this year. The confirmation only came on Thursday.

“It’s great news that Formula E is back in India and Hyderabad is hosting it for the second time. There were some discussions that involved top officials, and we are happy the meetings went smoothly, and finally we will be hosting it,” an elated FMSCI president Akbar Ebrahim told The Hindu.

To make the second edition a success, the FMSCI has submitted the modified track designs to the FIA for the drivers’ simulation. “We have recommended some changes to the FIA that will be carried out soon and the new designs have already been submitted. We are awaiting further clearance and have the required things to match international standards,” he said.

According to top sources operating in the FMSCI corridors, concrete structures have been erected along the race track, and that needs immediate attention. “After the race got over last year, some structures have come up and those need to be removed. The change in design of the track has been proposed, and we are taking all measures to host a grand race.”

During the inaugural race, the World Championship witnessed a major security breach during a practice session where vehicular traffic entered the street circuit.

A re-barricade was set up that saw the session resume, but the incident highlighted the communication breakdown between local officials hired to conduct the race and the FIA.

“These things have to be tightened up, as it’s a matter of prestige. We are working on all aspects from security to the track, and things will be sorted out,” the source said.

Hyderabad recorded a sold-out capacity of 31,000 during its maiden season, and it remains to be seen if the racing fever and excitement still remain among the fans who lined up to witness a race that needs meticulous planning and execution.

