Hyderabad set to host annual congregation for Guru Nanak Jayanti today

Hyderabad is all set to host the mass congregation to celebrate the 555th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, the first Sikh Guru and founder of Sikh religion who spread the message of peace and communal harmony.

The managing committees of Gurudwara Saheb Secunderabad and Gurudwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha, Ashok Bazar, Afzalgunj will jointly organise the event at Exhibition Grounds, in Nampally on Friday. The celebration will begin at 11 a.m. and will be marked by the recitations of Gurbani Keertan (holy hymns) from preachers across the country including Bhai Lakhwinder Singh from Golden Temple in Amritsar, Bhai Amarjeet Singh from Patiala, Punjab.

Free community kitchen or langar, medical camps will be organised at the venue for the devotees and participants.

