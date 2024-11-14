 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Hyderabad set to host annual congregation for Guru Nanak Jayanti today

Published - November 14, 2024 09:27 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Hyderabad is all set to host the mass congregation to celebrate the 555th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, the first Sikh Guru and founder of Sikh religion who spread the message of peace and communal harmony.

The managing committees of Gurudwara Saheb Secunderabad and Gurudwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha, Ashok Bazar, Afzalgunj will jointly organise the event at Exhibition Grounds, in Nampally on Friday. The celebration will begin at 11 a.m. and will be marked by the recitations of Gurbani Keertan (holy hymns) from preachers across the country including Bhai Lakhwinder Singh from Golden Temple in Amritsar, Bhai Amarjeet Singh from Patiala, Punjab.

Free community kitchen or langar, medical camps will be organised at the venue for the devotees and participants.

Published - November 14, 2024 09:27 pm IST

Related Topics

Telangana / festivals / sikhism

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.