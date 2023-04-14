HamberMenu
Hyderabad sees sale of 8,300 residential units in Q1 2023: Knight Frank India

April 14, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Hyderabad recorded the sale of 8,300 residential units in the first Q1 2023, a year-on-year (YoY) increase of 19%, according to global property consultancy Knight Frank India.

The consultancy shared data and stated that the city witnessed new launches of 10,986 residential units, which is 7% higher YoY. The average price was ₹4,997 per sq ft, up 5% YoY.

Knight Frank India stated that the demand remained steady despite rising prices, home loan rates and tight liquidity. Like Bengaluru, Hyderabad has a mix of end users, with a significant number of end-users being from the IT sector.

“Hyderabad saw cumulative new launches of 44,577 units in FY23 vs 36,642 units in FY22. This translates into a hike of 21.65%, also maintaining an average of 11,144 units launched every quarter. New sales were 32,353 residential units in FY23 vs 24,402 units in FY22. This translates into a 32.58% hike, thereby maintaining an average of over 8,088 unit sales per quarter in FY23,” the property consultancy stated.

In the commercial real estate segment, the city saw transactions admeasuring around six million sq ft in FY 2023.

