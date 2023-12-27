Hyderabad sees modest surge in mask sales amid spike in COVID-19 cases

December 27, 2023 12:41 am | Updated 12:45 am IST - HYDERABAD

In light of the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in Telangana, predominantly centred in Hyderabad, there has been an increase in demand for masks, sanitisers and medicines. Mask sellers can now be seen hawking their wares on main thoroughfares. However, despite the rise in number of cases and governmental advisory advocating mask usage, the overall consumer demand for masks remains relatively low.

“During the three waves of COVID-19, there was a notable surge in mask demand, leading to stock shortages. However, after the third wave concluded, sales plummeted, remaining almost negligible for the last six to eight months,” said Neelesh Kanodia, a shop owner in Ameerpet.

Kanodia noted a slight resurgence in sales earlier this month following reports of COVID-19 cases in Kerala. Over the past year, the supply of masks to hospitals has reportedly remained consistent, according to Neelesh.

Despite the increasing number of cases and continuous governmental appeals for mask-wearing, individual sales at medical shops hover around 100-200 masks daily. A pharmacist near Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) explained that most of their sales are attributed to the hospital’s mandatory mask requirement for patients.

In a parallel scenario, street vendor Mohd. Salman, who relies solely on selling masks, shared his challenges. Unlike medical shops, street vendors lack diversified revenue streams, and masks are their sole source of income. “A pack of 100 masks, which used to cost us ₹150 to ₹170 during the pandemic, now amounts to ₹250 to ₹300 due to diminished demand over the past year. Consequently, we are compelled to sell each mask at ₹5, up from ₹3,” he says.

A street vendor in the Irrum Manzil area highlighted the persistent demand for specific colours during the pandemic. “Previously, customers sought black and pink coloured masks, prompting us to maintain a stock of these colours. We have got them from our suppliers and are awaiting the market demand for those hues,” he explained.

