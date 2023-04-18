Hyderabad scores better on biodiversity: City Biodiversity Index for 2021

April 18, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The city has scored higher on it biodiversity compared with a decade earlier, shows the City Biodiversity Index (CBI) rating for 2021.

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao released the results of the second evaluation of the city for the index at the office of the Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited at Nanakramguda on Tuesday.

Also known as the Singapore Index, the City Biodiversity Index is a self-assessment tool for cities to evaluate and monitor the progress of their biodiversity conservation efforts against their own individual baselines.

It comprises a total 23 indicators that measure native biodiversity; ecosystem services provided by biodiversity; and governance and management of biodiversity based on the guidelines and methodology provided in the user’s manual for the index.

Scores range between zero and four points for each indicator, with a maximum overall score of 92. The first year is considered the baseline against which cities can chart their subsequent progress.

GHMC adopted the CBI in 2012 after the city was chosen as the venue for COP11. In this exercise, conducted for the first time across the country, the city scored 36 points out of a total 92 points, a statement from GHMC said.

The corporation decided to update the index in 2021, and conducted a second evaluation with the technical support of the South Asian chapter of the international NGO International Council for Local Environmental Initiatives -- Local Governments for Sustainability. In the fresh evaluation, the index jumped 21 points to 57 on a scale of 92.

Hyderabad is also the first city in India to update its City Biodiversity Index for a second time. Scores have risen on all the sections, including native biodiversity in the city; ecosystem services provided by biodiversity in the city; and governance and management of biodiversity in the city, the statement said.

Around 1,350 waterbodies occupying an area of 2,000 hectares; rock formations covering an area of 1600 hectares; and protected areas within the city, including two national parks, the campuses of the University of Hyderabad, Osmania University and ICRISAT, all have contributed to the city’s biodiversity.

The city is home to 30 species of odonates, 141 butterfly species, 42 spider species, 60 fish species, 16 amphibian species, 41 reptile species, 315 bird species, and 58 mammalian species, it said.

Mr. Rama Rao appreciated the efforts of the officials concerned and attributed the improvement in the rating to measures by the Telangana government towards enhancement of greenery in the city. He also suggested that the Municipal Administration Department prepare a five-year action plan towards improvement of biodiversity.