Hyderabad Sailing Week gets underway

The Hussainsagar lake in the city will be hub of sailing activity after the annual 38th Hyderabad Sailing Week was formally inaugurated by Lt. Gen. J.S. Sidana, Director General EME, Senior Colonel Commandant, Patron, EME Sailing Association on Tuesday.

This year the event, organised by EME Sailing Association, serves as a YAI Ranking Event and features competitions across multiple classes, including ILCA 7, ILCA 6, ILCA for boys and girls and the 470 class. Lt. Gen. Neeraj Varshney, Commandant MCEME, Colonel Commandant Corps of EME, Commodore EME Sailing Association and president Laser Class Association of India, is the brain behind the championship.

In the first of its kind in India, the EMESA had also organised an International Measurer’s Clinic, an International Judge’s Seminar for the first time in 15 years, as a curtain-raiser for the Sailing Week to demonstrate its commitment to maintaining high standards and nurturing talent to international standards in sailing competitions.

The precursor events included comprehensive powerboat courses and a YAI Coaching Camp for NCC cadet sailors from all corners of the country, reflecting the event’s inclusive spirit. The camp also placed a special emphasis on training girl sailors and featured sessions for children from the BASS Orphanage, fostering a love for sailing among the younger generation.