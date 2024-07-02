GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Hyderabad Sailing Week gets underway

Published - July 02, 2024 10:29 pm IST - HYDERABAD

V V SUBRAHMANYAM
V.V. SUBRAHMANYAM
Lt. Gen J.S. Sidana, Commandant MCEME, (center) and other dignitaries arriving for the opening ceremony of YAI 38th Hyderabad Sailing Week-2024 at Sailing Club in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Lt. Gen J.S. Sidana, Commandant MCEME, (center) and other dignitaries arriving for the opening ceremony of YAI 38th Hyderabad Sailing Week-2024 at Sailing Club in Hyderabad on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

The Hussainsagar lake in the city will be hub of sailing activity after the annual 38th Hyderabad Sailing Week was formally inaugurated by Lt. Gen. J.S. Sidana, Director General EME, Senior Colonel Commandant, Patron, EME Sailing Association on Tuesday.

This year the event, organised by EME Sailing Association, serves as a YAI Ranking Event and features competitions across multiple classes, including ILCA 7, ILCA 6, ILCA for boys and girls and the 470 class. Lt. Gen. Neeraj Varshney, Commandant MCEME, Colonel Commandant Corps of EME, Commodore EME Sailing Association and president Laser Class Association of India, is the brain behind the championship. 

In the first of its kind in India, the EMESA had also organised an International Measurer’s Clinic, an International Judge’s Seminar for the first time in 15 years, as a curtain-raiser for the Sailing Week to demonstrate its commitment to maintaining high standards and nurturing talent to international standards in sailing competitions.

The precursor events included comprehensive powerboat courses and a YAI Coaching Camp for  NCC cadet sailors from all corners of the country, reflecting the event’s inclusive spirit. The camp also placed a special emphasis on training girl sailors and featured sessions for children from the BASS Orphanage, fostering a love for sailing among the younger generation.

Related Topics

Hyderabad / sports event

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.