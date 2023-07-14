Hyderabad roads | Short shrift to pedestrians

July 14, 2023 09:55 am | Updated 09:55 am IST

Pedestrians crossing a road at Punjagutta in Hyderabad.

Pedestrians crossing a road at Begumpet in Hyderabad.

Footpaths in Hyderabad have become free commercial spaces, where obstructions ranging from small shops, private parking, avenue trees, garbage and repairs, make them unwalkable.

While roads are teeming with traffic, there is hardly any space for pedestrians on footpaths.

There is not an inch left for pedestrians to walk on this footpath.

People put their lives at risk to cross this road at Mehdipatnam in Hyderabad due to lack of pedestrian facilities at the junction. Pedestrian deaths are reported from across the city.

Pedestrians do a balancing act on the divider beneath the flyover, unable to cross the road amid heavy vehicle traffic at Mehdipatnam in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad is a city of cars where there is no space for pedestrians.

