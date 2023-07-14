HamberMenu
Hyderabad roads | Short shrift to pedestrians

As the ribbons of concrete and asphalt have become wider and longer in Hyderabad, the speed of vehicles has gone up on all stretches. But the focus on cars is not matched with that of more numerous users – pedestrians.

July 14, 2023 09:55 am | Updated 09:55 am IST

Nagara Gopal,G. Ramakrishna
Photo: RAMAKRISHNA G

Pedestrians crossing a road at Punjagutta in Hyderabad.

Photo: RAMAKRISHNA G

Pedestrians crossing a road at Begumpet in Hyderabad.

Photo: RAMAKRISHNA G

Footpaths in Hyderabad have become free commercial spaces, where obstructions ranging from small shops, private parking, avenue trees, garbage and repairs, make them unwalkable.

Photo: RAMAKRISHNA G

While roads are teeming with traffic, there is hardly any space for pedestrians on footpaths.

Photo: RAMAKRISHNA G

There is not an inch left for pedestrians to walk on this footpath.

Photo: NAGARA GOPAL

People put their lives at risk to cross this road at Mehdipatnam in Hyderabad due to lack of pedestrian facilities at the junction. Pedestrian deaths are reported from across the city.

Photo: NAGARA GOPAL

Pedestrians do a balancing act on the divider beneath the flyover, unable to cross the road amid heavy vehicle traffic at Mehdipatnam in Hyderabad.

Photo: NAGARA GOPAL

Hyderabad is a city of cars where there is no space for pedestrians.

Photo: NAGARA GOPAL

Pedestrian deaths are reported from across the city.

Photo: NAGARA GOPAL

It is very risky to cross a road in Hyderabad.

Pedestrians crossing a road at Punjagutta in Hyderabad.
