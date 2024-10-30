ADVERTISEMENT

Hyderabad | RGIA police book eight cases of hoax bomb threats to flights

Published - October 30, 2024 01:06 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Police officials are closely working with the Twitter headquarters to identify people behind the threats

The Hindu Bureau

Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in the outskirts of Hyderabad. File | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Following a series of hoax bomb threats targeting flights, the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) police have booked eight cases over the past 10 days and initiated investigation into the messages that targeted flights to and from Hyderabad.

The police said all these threats originated from anonymous X (formerly Twitter) accounts and have impacted Indigo and Air India flights to and from Hyderabad.

According to Assistant commissioner of police (Shamshabad) K. Srinivas Rao, police officials are closely working with the Twitter headquarters to identify people behind these anonymous handles from which threats were posted. Thorough checks are also carried out in the concerned flights before they take off every time a threat appears online, the official added. Investigation is underway.

Of the 72 threats received on Tuesday (October 29, 2024) across the country, six were for Hyderabad flights including five Indigo and one Air India.

