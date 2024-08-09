GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Hyderabad residents urged to be whistle-blowers for HYDRAA

Published - August 09, 2024 08:22 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Commissioner, Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA), A.V. Ranganath on Friday urged the city residents to share any information about illegal storage of hazardous material, lack of proper fire safety measures or any unauthorised operations being run amid the residential areas within the Outer Ring Road.

Toll free number to pass on such information is 18005990099. Alternatively, one may call the landline numbers 040-29560509, 040-29560596, 040-29565758, 040-29560593, send a WhatsApp message on 9000113667 or drop a mail at ‘commissinerhydraa@gmail.com’, a statement read.

In case anyone wants to complain by meeting the commissioner personally, they may obtain an appointment by messaging to the number 7207923085. Details of the persons sharing the information will be kept confidential, the commissioner promised.

The numbers are being publicised in view of the recent spate of fire accidents, the latest being the one at Jiyaguda on July 24, which killed two persons.

In November last year, nine persons died in another fire accident that was reported from the Bazar Guard area, where inflammable chemicals were stored in a residential building.

