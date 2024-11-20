 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Hyderabad records ‘moderate air quality’ using missing data

Hyderabad’s pollution sensors malfunction, leading to inaccurate air quality data, sparking concerns about public health and Government action

Published - November 20, 2024 04:28 am IST - HYDERABAD

Serish Nanisetti
Serish Nanisetti
As temperatures drop in Telangana, a layer of mist covers the Hussain Sagar lake in Hyderabad on Tuesday (November 19, 2024).

As temperatures drop in Telangana, a layer of mist covers the Hussain Sagar lake in Hyderabad on Tuesday (November 19, 2024). | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

Between November 12 and 19, there has not been a single day when all the 14 pollution sensors in Hyderabad functioned continuously for 24 hours. The result: the online monitoring map of air quality looks green and healthy in Hyderabad, while the social media is abuzz about the unhealthy air quality of Delhi and other cities.

“Sometimes the monitors may malfunction. They are rectified within a day or two. We have an annual maintenance contract for the equipment,” said a Telangana State Pollution Control Board official, when asked about the missing data.

Hyderabad air quality deteriorates to hazardous levels as citizens celebrate Deepavali

On Deepavali night, data showed that the pollution sensors stopped functioning just when the pollution levels were rising. The pattern repeated itself over the past one week, with some monitoring stations on the blink for more than 24 hours. This was at a time when citizens could smell the smog and intuitively know that the air was unhealthy. Even with the missing data, the PCB averages out the numbers.

99 cities recorded ‘poor’ air quality a day after Deepavali 

On Deepavali night, the city had better air quality than last year, according to a PCB press release. The city recorded PM2.5 at 84 microns per cubic metre on November 1, 2024, as against 119 microns per cubic metre on Deepavali night in 2023. Incidentally, on that night, five of the Central Pollution Control Board real-time monitoring stations at Zoo Park, Bollarum, Patancheru, Somajiguda, and Sanathnagar went offline just as the air quality began to deteriorate around 10 p.m. 

“This is extremely dangerous; it gives a very false picture. Because we keep taking certain decisions on the basis of AQI levels. For instance, if I am a mother with small children, I might want them to wear a mask to school if the AQI is unhealthy. I may not want them to play outdoors if the AQI is unhealthy. But if the app tells me the air is clean, I will be a little careless and might take decisions that are detrimental to my child. It is very important that the data on the app reflects the reality of the pollution,” says Natasha Ramarathnam, development professional. 

How can design help a building be more climate-resilient?

She shares a snapshot of a sensor showing AQI of 160, considered unhealthy, in the Financial District area. “What are we achieving if we shut down monitors and give a false picture? The government should come up with some plan since winter is coming and AQI is going to get worse. It is there in Delhi. It does not reduce air pollution, but it does reduce exposure to pollution. Schools switch to offline mode. Construction activity is stopped. And there are certain restrictions on travel by private vehicles,” she says, calling for action from government officials.

Published - November 20, 2024 04:28 am IST

Related Topics

Hyderabad / Telangana / Delhi / air pollution / pollution

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.