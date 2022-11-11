Hyderabad readies for a scintillating new edition of Qadir Ali Baig Theatre Festival

A slew of programmes have been planned across the city from November 16 to 20

The festival will be inaugurated with a live concert by sarod maestro Ustad Amjad Ali Khan at Taramati Baradari Auditorium in the city on November 16.

Theatre groups are back in action in the city. The line-up of this year’s Qadir Ali Baig Theatre Festival pays tribute to Hyderabad’s theatre doyen late Qadir Ali Baig.

In its 17th edition, this year’s theatre festival will be held from November 16 to 20. Plays in Hindi, Telugu and English/Hindi, based on works of eminent writers Saadat Hasan Manto, Sagar Sarhadi and Satish Alekar; workshops and panel discussions on aspects of theatre will be presented.

The festival will be inaugurated on November 16, with a live concert by sarod maestro Ustad Amjad Ali Khan at Taramati Baradari auditorium at 7 p.m. “I am looking forward to offering my love and respect through my music as a salutation to Baig Saheb’s artistic and creative journey,” says Padma Vibhushan awardee Amjad Ali Khan from Delhi.

A screening of director M.S. Sathyu’s classic film on Partition ‘Garm Hava’ followed by an interactive session moderated by Arvind Kumar is slated for November 17 at the restored Prince Moazzam Jahi courtyard.

The plays at this festival coincide with 75 years of India’s Independence. On the anvil on November 18 and 19 is a line-up that includes the Hindi play ‘With Love, Aap ki Saiyaara’ written, directed and featuring Juhi Babbar Soni; a Telugu black comedy ‘Mahanirvaanam’ directed by Shaik John Basheer and translated and adapted from Satish Alekar’s Marathi play; Hindi play ‘Toba Tek Singh’ based on Saadat Hasan Manto’s story, adapted for theatre by Rajesh Kumar and directed by Aloke Chakravarty.

The festival concludes on November 20 with two Hindi plays; ‘Kamaladevi’ written by Vaidehi, directed by and featuring Bhageerathi Bai and Sagar Sarhadi’s satire ‘Bhooke Bhajan Na Hoye Gopala’ directed by Ramesh Talwar, with Rakesh Bedi and Masood Akhtar in the cast. All plays will be staged at Radisson Blu Plaza, Banjara Hills.