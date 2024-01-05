GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Hyderabad ranks fifth city for women in India: study

January 05, 2024 07:42 am | Updated 07:42 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
The ‘Top Cities for Women in India 2023’ index was released by the Avatar Group. File photo

The ‘Top Cities for Women in India 2023’ index was released by the Avatar Group. File photo | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

Hyderabad has ranked in the fifth spot in the ‘Top Cities for Women in India 2023’ index, released by the Avatar group, an advocate for diversity and workplace inclusion.

The index, which has a sample size of 1,200 people, assesses cities in two categories, those with a population of over a million and those with less than a million people, based on their City Inclusion Score (CIS). The CIS incorporates the Industrial Inclusion Score (IIS), Social Inclusion Score (SIS), and Citizen Experience Score (CES).

The IIS focuses on enablers from organisational and industrial perspectives, while the SIS considers factors such as safety, transportation facilities, women empowerment schemes, and city-specific parameters. The CES is derived from an open survey.

Hyderabad achieved a CIS of 39.58 out of 100, with a SIS of 42.2 and an IIS of 46.4. Notably, these scores surpass the national averages of 21.59 (CIS), 37.33 (SIS), and 13.69 (IIS). The city stands out as the lone representative from Telangana and featured in both the million-plus and less-than-a-million population categories.

The index also delved into the overall sentiments of survey participants, revealing that 50% of women rated Hyderabad positively, 37.5% considered the city neutral, and 12.5% expressed negative emotions.

