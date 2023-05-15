Hyderabad professional invited to join Forbes Business Council

May 15, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Samhitha Kumbhajadala, founder-director of ProSquad Consulting, a multi-disciplinary consulting company, has been invited to join the Forbes Business Council. She is the youngest professional from South Asia to join this esteemed council, according to a press release.

Ms. Samhitha said she looked forward to sharing her industry insights and collaborating with fellow council leaders on expert panels.

“We are honoured to welcome Samhitha into the community,” said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes the Forbes Business Council. “Our mission is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

ProSquad is a Hyderabad-based consulting firm offering comprehensive business advisory services, specialising in finance, compliance, strategy, operations and growth initiatives. It also operates from Chennai and Bengaluru, the press release said.