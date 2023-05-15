ADVERTISEMENT

Hyderabad professional invited to join Forbes Business Council

May 15, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Founder-director of ProSquad Consulting, a multi-disciplinary consulting company, Samhitha Kumbhajadala, has been invited to join the Forbes Business Council. 

Samhitha Kumbhajadala, founder-director of ProSquad Consulting, a multi-disciplinary consulting company, has been invited to join the Forbes Business Council. She is the youngest professional from South Asia to join this esteemed council, according to a press release.

Ms. Samhitha said she looked forward to sharing her industry insights and collaborating with fellow council leaders on expert panels.

“We are honoured to welcome Samhitha into the community,” said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes the Forbes Business Council. “Our mission is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ProSquad is a Hyderabad-based consulting firm offering comprehensive business advisory services, specialising in finance, compliance, strategy, operations and growth initiatives. It also operates from Chennai and Bengaluru, the press release said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US