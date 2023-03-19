Hyderabad prepares for Ramzan

March 19, 2023 04:51 am | Updated 07:50 am IST - HYDERABAD

The countdown for Ramzan has begun in the city as the festival of spirituality, fasting and charity is set to be marked from either Wednesday or Thursday.

“These are last year’s prices. The Seth (owner) will decide the new prices just before the beginning of Ramzan,” says Chaoush, one of the persons preparing to dish out haleem at Café 555 in Masab Tank. Café 555 is one of the popular eateries that has begun hawking haleem from March 7 instead of waiting for the month of Ramzan. “I came at 4 p.m., come at 4 p.m.,” is the refrain as people inquire about the availability of the dish from 1 p.m. onwards.

Elsewhere in the city, Pista House’s countdown has reached five days. “Come with us and discover food, culture and stories of Hyderabad. Specially curated to showcase the best of Ramadan food,” is the message on social media by a group that organises heritage walks in the city.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi has written to the Minister for Minorities Welfare Koppula Eshwar calling for setting up a control room to deal with civic issues such as Water Board, Electricity department, GHMC and fire brigade in Old City. He wanted the names and phone numbers of the civic staff to be made public so that people can reach out in emergencies in the areas surrounding Charminar.