Hyderabad police tipped off by Mumbai counterparts

Hyderabad

08 October 2021 09:04 IST

It was Mumbai police who tipped off about the international human trafficking and prostitution racket operating in Hyderabad after they busted a similar gang there.

Earlier this week, Hyderabad Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar received information from his counterparts in Mumbai police about an organised international flesh trade gang operating in the State capital and its surrounding areas.

“The teams worked out on the clues and nabbed seven people, including four women, who illegally crossed the India-Bangladesh border to earn their ‘livelihood, and staying in the SR Nagar area,” a senior police officer said on condition anonymity.

He said that in the past few months, dozens of women were trafficked to Hyderabad and surrounding areas from Kolkata via Mumbai. Recently, three women came to the city to indulge in the flesh trade.

“Most of them come to India illegally, stay here for a few months and go back to Bangladesh after earring a handful of money for the survival of their families, and come back again,” the officer said.

It is also learnt that the organiser, who was caught by the Hyderabad police, migrated to India a few years ago and helped several people to cross the international border illegally.

The investigators said that a large number of Bangladeshi women were staying in Cyberabad Police Commissionerate limits.