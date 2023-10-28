Hyderabad police seize ₹1.78 crore cash 

October 28, 2023 12:41 am | Updated 12:41 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Asif Nagar police during a vehicle check exercise as part of poll duty seized a large amount of cash bundles from two cars near Gudimalkapur road on Thursday.

The police, disclosing the details on Friday, said the bundles amount to ₹1,78,30, 000.

The car occupants were identified as Mohammed Shahnawazuddin, 43, and his brother Mohammed Shabuddin, 40, non-resident Indians from Saudi Arabia, and locally residing at Gulshan Colony, Shaikpet.

They could not produce any documentary proof for carrying such huge cash.

₹19.80 lakh seized

In a separate incident, the Commissioner’s Task Force (Central), during a similar vehicle check exercise, seized ₹19.80 lakh hawala amount from a scooter rider in Saifabad police limits.

Rapole Naresh, 35, hailing from Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri, a supervisor at Navasahasra Infra Developers, the police said, has been transporting and distributing hawala cash reportedly as per instructions of one of his employers G. Mahesh Kumar.

Allegedly, Mr. Kumar has a wide network to carry out hawala transactions and he communicates with his employees and sources via WhatsApp. Helping his clients evade income tax was the motive and he earns commission for each transaction, the police said.