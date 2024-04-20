Hyderabad police seek to vacate court order staying arrest of ex-MLA’s son in road accident case

April 20, 2024 10:19 pm | Updated 10:34 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Jubilee Hills police have filed an interim application before the Bench of Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy of the Telangana High Court, seeking to vacate an order staying the arrest of Mohammed Raheel Aamir, son of former Bodhan MLA and BRS leader Mohammed Shakeel Aamir.

Mr. Raheel Aamir filed a writ petition on April 10, apprehending that the police were likely to arrest him in connection with a road accident that resulted in the death of a child in 2020. He contended that he was not arraigned as an accused in the case and sought a direction to the police to not arrest him.

Earlier, Mr. Raheel Aamir secured bail from a lower court in another road accident case reported in the Punjagutta police station limits. In this case, he was accused of damaging the steel barricade put up before Phule Bhavan (earlier Pragathi Bhanvan) at Somajiguda by ramming a four-wheeler into it.

The Jubilee Hills police filed the interim application seeking to vacate the order of staying his arrest.

