GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Hyderabad police seek to vacate court order staying arrest of ex-MLA’s son in road accident case

April 20, 2024 10:19 pm | Updated 10:34 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Jubilee Hills police have filed an interim application before the Bench of Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy of the Telangana High Court, seeking to vacate an order staying the arrest of Mohammed Raheel Aamir, son of former Bodhan MLA and BRS leader Mohammed Shakeel Aamir.

Mr. Raheel Aamir filed a writ petition on April 10, apprehending that the police were likely to arrest him in connection with a road accident that resulted in the death of a child in 2020. He contended that he was not arraigned as an accused in the case and sought a direction to the police to not arrest him.

Earlier, Mr. Raheel Aamir secured bail from a lower court in another road accident case reported in the Punjagutta police station limits. In this case, he was accused of damaging the steel barricade put up before Phule Bhavan (earlier Pragathi Bhanvan) at Somajiguda by ramming a four-wheeler into it.

The Jubilee Hills police filed the interim application seeking to vacate the order of staying his arrest.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.