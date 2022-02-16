Hyderabad Police registers case against Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma for remarks on Rahul Gandhi

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao had also condemned Himanta Biswa Sarma’s remarks

Hyderabad Police on Wednesday registered a case against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for his alleged derogatory remarks on Congress leader and Wayanad Member of Parliament Rahul Gandhi.

Based on the complaint lodged by Malkajgiri MP and Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Anumula Revanth Reddy, the Jubilee Hills police sought legal advice and registered a case against Mr. Sarma under Sections 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 505(2) (Statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes) of the Indian Penal Code, Inspector S. Rajasekhar Reddy told The Hindu.

In his complaint, Mr. Revanth Reddy accused the Assam Chief Minister of making an obscene speech against Rahul Gandhi at a public meeting in Uttarakhand deliberately and in a preplanned manner to garner political mileage.

Mr. Sarma, in his speech, had sought to know whether the BJP had ever demanded proof of him (Rahul Gandhi) being the son of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and slammed him for demanding proof of the September 2016 surgical strike by the Indian Army against terrorist camps in the Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK).

Apart from the Congress, the Assam CM’s remarks also drew sharp criticism from Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) supremo and Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. Mr. Rao too condemned his Assam counterpart’s statement on Rahul Gandhi in a public meeting in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri.