GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Hyderabad Police prepares for the festive season

Published - September 02, 2024 06:16 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Kothakota Sreenivasa Reddy

Kothakota Sreenivasa Reddy | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Hyderabad City Police Commissioner Kothakota Sreenivasa Reddy held a meeting with all the sub-inspectors of police from Law & Order and Traffic police stations to discuss strategies for maintaining peace during the upcoming Ganesh festival and Milad-un-Nabi celebrations.

The meeting, attended by senior police officials and around 300 sub-inspectors, emphasised the importance of punctuality, honesty, and empathy towards the public in improving the image of the Police department. The Commissioner advised the younger officers to prioritise their work, manage time effectively, and focus on all aspects of policing, including crime prevention, bandobust duties, and VVIP visits.

For the smooth conduct of the Ganesh festival and Milad-un-Nabi celebrations, the Commissioner directed the sub-inspectors to coordinate closely with organisers, peace committees, and other departments. He instructed them to visit pandals and immersion sites to ensure fool-proof security arrangements and maintain a peaceful atmosphere during the festivities.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.