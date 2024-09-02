Hyderabad Police prepares for the festive season

Hyderabad City Police Commissioner Kothakota Sreenivasa Reddy held a meeting with all the sub-inspectors of police from Law & Order and Traffic police stations to discuss strategies for maintaining peace during the upcoming Ganesh festival and Milad-un-Nabi celebrations.

The meeting, attended by senior police officials and around 300 sub-inspectors, emphasised the importance of punctuality, honesty, and empathy towards the public in improving the image of the Police department. The Commissioner advised the younger officers to prioritise their work, manage time effectively, and focus on all aspects of policing, including crime prevention, bandobust duties, and VVIP visits.

For the smooth conduct of the Ganesh festival and Milad-un-Nabi celebrations, the Commissioner directed the sub-inspectors to coordinate closely with organisers, peace committees, and other departments. He instructed them to visit pandals and immersion sites to ensure fool-proof security arrangements and maintain a peaceful atmosphere during the festivities.