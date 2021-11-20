Telangana

Hyderabad police organise job mela

Hyderabad police on Saturday organised a job mela for women for 265 vacancies in five companies at Women’s police station in the south zone.

Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crimes and SIT) Shikha Goel and DCP (South zone) Gajarao Bhupal inaugurated the job mela and gave away offer letters to the selected candidates.

“This women job mela is a good programme. There is a lot of activity going on in the Society for Women Empowerment,” Mr. Kumar said.

Over 18,600 youngsters got employment through this job mela since 2018 and this year alone 9,168 people got employment. On Saturday, 2,033 women registered themselves for the mela, and 740 turned up.


