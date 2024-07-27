ADVERTISEMENT

Hyderabad police order closure of liquor shops for Bonalu festival

Published - July 27, 2024 08:37 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Liquor shops in and around Hyderabad will remain closed from July 28 to July 30 for the Bonalu festival. The Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda police have issued orders for the closure of wine, toddy shops and bars attached to restaurants (excluding those in star hotels and registered clubs) in areas under their jurisdictions.

In Hyderabad, such establishments in the South-East Zone have been ordered to remain shut for 24 hours whereas shops in the South-West Zone will remain closed for two days from 6 a.m. on July 28. The South-East Zone includes areas such as Chandrayangutta and Bandlaguda, while the South Zone encompasses Charminar, Kamatipura, Hussaini Alam, Falaknuma, Moghalpura, Chatrinaka, Shalibanda and Mir Chowk.

In Rachakonda, such establishments will be closed from 6 a.m. on July 28 to 6 a.m. on July 29 in the Malkajgiri and Maheshwaram zones. “The shutdown will be extended for an additional day, until 6 a.m. of July 30, within the LB Nagar division and the police station limits of Meerpet, Balapur, Pahadishareef, Uppal and Nacharam. The decision comes as a precautionary measure and is likely to impact the hospitality industry in the affected areas,” said an official release.

Meanwhile in Cyberabad, similar orders are in place from 6 a.m. on July 28 to 6 a.m. on July 29 across the commissionerate.

