Hyderabad police on high alert for Ganesh idol immersion and Milad-Un-Nabi

Published - September 15, 2024 06:28 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

With just two days to go before the grand Ganesh idol procession and immersion, the Hyderabad City police have stepped up their preparations to ensure a peaceful and secure celebration. The Hyderabad City Police has established a control room to address any issues that may arise during the immersion day.

In a video conference on Sunday, City Police Commissioner C.V. Anand outlined the challenges ahead and emphasized the need for increased vigilance and effective traffic management. He directed all zonal DCPs, SHOs and patrol teams to intensify their efforts to maintain law and order during the festivities.

Addressing concerns from last year’s events, the CP stressed the importance of a robust traffic plan, especially at key junctions like Basheerbagh and MJ Market. He urged organizers to move the idols promptly and assured them of all necessary support.

The police have also implemented a comprehensive security plan, including increased patrolling, intelligence gathering, anti-sabotage checks and the deployment of additional forces. The use of drones, camera-mounted vehicles and SHE Teams will further enhance security measures.

In addition to the Ganesh festivities, the police are also preparing for the Milad-Un-Nabi procession on September 19. Detailed discussions were held to ensure smooth conduct of both events.

