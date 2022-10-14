Hyderabad police nab history-sheeter, seize dagger, dummy pistol

Image for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The Hyderabad City Police’s South Zone CCS Crime Team on Thursday said they nabbed a history-sheeter and seized from his possession a fake pistol and dagger.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police identified the accused as Shaik Ahmed Bin Omar Bawazeer, 30, a resident of Barkas in Hyderabad. They said that the Bawazeer was arrested in connection with a case registered at the Chandrayangutta police station under sections 354, 509, and 506, read with Section 34 of the Indian Penal Code. He was absconding for the past three months, police said.

He was allegedly brandishing the now-seized knife and fake pistol, and threatening people. The accused is being handed over to the Chandrayangutta police for further action.