Hyderabad police issues traffic advisory for Telangana formation day dress rehearsal today

Published - May 31, 2024 12:39 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The police advised commuters to avoid junctions where traffic congestion is expected to be heavy.

The Hindu Bureau

Policewomen rehearse for the tenth Telangana Formation Day celebration in Hyderabad on May 29, 2024. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

The Hyderabad city traffic police issued an advisory in connection to the full dress rehearsals for the Telangana State Formation Day celebrations at the Gun Park in Nampally, Secunderabad Parade grounds, and Tank Bund on May 31. 

Traffic will not be allowed on the upper Tank Bund between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. today. “Commuters from Ranigunj and R.P. Road heading towards upper Tank Bund will be diverted at Karbala Junction towards Bible House, Kavadiguda and Lower Tank Bund. Meanwhile, at the old Ambedkar statue, traffic from Iqbal Minar and Liberty heading towards upper Tank Bund should take Telugu Talli flyover towards Lower Tank Bund, Kavadiguda, Bible House and Karbala Junction,” explained the officials. 

The police advised commuters to avoid junctions where traffic congestion is expected to be heavy and listed Ravindra Bharathi, AR Petrol Pump, Iqbal Minar, Telugu Talli Junction, Upper Tank Bund, Old Ambedkar Statue, Karbala Junction, Bible House, CTO Junction, Plaza Junction, SBI Junction and Tivoli Junction.   

