GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Hyderabad police issues traffic advisory for Telangana formation day dress rehearsal today

The police advised commuters to avoid junctions where traffic congestion is expected to be heavy.

Published - May 31, 2024 12:39 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Policewomen rehearse for the tenth Telangana Formation Day celebration in Hyderabad on May 29, 2024.

Policewomen rehearse for the tenth Telangana Formation Day celebration in Hyderabad on May 29, 2024. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

The Hyderabad city traffic police issued an advisory in connection to the full dress rehearsals for the Telangana State Formation Day celebrations at the Gun Park in Nampally, Secunderabad Parade grounds, and Tank Bund on May 31. 

Traffic will not be allowed on the upper Tank Bund between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. today. “Commuters from Ranigunj and R.P. Road heading towards upper Tank Bund will be diverted at Karbala Junction towards Bible House, Kavadiguda and Lower Tank Bund. Meanwhile, at the old Ambedkar statue, traffic from Iqbal Minar and Liberty heading towards upper Tank Bund should take Telugu Talli flyover towards Lower Tank Bund, Kavadiguda, Bible House and Karbala Junction,” explained the officials. 

The police advised commuters to avoid junctions where traffic congestion is expected to be heavy and listed Ravindra Bharathi, AR Petrol Pump, Iqbal Minar, Telugu Talli Junction, Upper Tank Bund, Old Ambedkar Statue, Karbala Junction, Bible House, CTO Junction, Plaza Junction, SBI Junction and Tivoli Junction.   

Related Topics

Hyderabad / Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.