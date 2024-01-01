Hyderabad police issues 45-day traffic diversions in view of Numaish

January 01, 2024 12:07 pm | Updated 12:08 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hyderabad City Police officials have issued an advisory in view of the 83rd All India Industrial Exhibition (Numaish) at the Exhibition Grounds in Nampally. The aim is to ensure smooth traffic regulation and management during the course of the event, from 4 p.m. until midnight from January 1 to February 15, said the officials.

As per the advisory, the RTC district buses, private buses, and heavy vehicles from SA Bazaar and Jambagh and vehicles intending to go towards Nampally will be diverted at MJ Market towards Abids junction. “Likewise, the same type of vehicles coming from Police Control Room and Basheerbagh, intending to go towards Nampally, will be diverted at AR Petrol Pump and BJR Statue towards Abids. The heavy and medium motor vehicles coming from Begum Bazar Chatri going towards Malakunta will be diverted at Alaska junction towards Darussalam and Ek minar, Nampally,” said the officials.

The heavy and medium motor vehicles, including DCM vehicles coming from Darussalam and intending to go towards Afzalgunj or Abids, will be diverted at Alaska junction towards Begum Bazar, City College and Nayapool. Similarly, vehicles from Moosa Bowli/Bahadurpura going towards Nampally will be diverted at City College towards Nayapool and MJ Market.