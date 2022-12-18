Hyderabad police issue guidelines to hotels on New Year celebrations 

December 18, 2022 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Hyderabad City Police Commissioner C.V. Anand on Sunday issued guidelines for three-star and above hotels, clubs and pubs for New Year celebrations planned on the intervening night of December 31 and January 1.

ADVERTISEMENT

All such establishments that have programme plans till 1 a.m. on January 1 must apply at least 10 days in advance for grant of permission. The applicants, as per the AP Public Safety (Measures) Enforcement Act, 2013, should ensure CCTV cameras on its premises, adequate security, follow measures against nudity/obscenity, and maintain sound levels not exceeding 45 decibels, among other mandatory guidelines.

The police also reminded hotel and pub managements about permissible alcohol limit (30 mg/100ml blood), and said intense drunk driving checks will be on. Violations, as per the Motor Vehicle Act would attract penalty of ₹ 10,000 and up to six months’ imprisonment.

Police also advised managements to inform customers, display signages and encourage the concept of ‘designated drivers’ who do not themselves indulge in drinking beyond the limit and can safely drive their friends/family home.

ADVERTISEMENT