  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022FIFA World Cup final, Qatar 2022 closing ceremony LIVE Updates: Nora Fatehi to perform live ahead of Argentina vs France, Lusail Stadium gates open

Hyderabad police issue guidelines to hotels on New Year celebrations 

December 18, 2022 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Hyderabad City Police Commissioner C.V. Anand on Sunday issued guidelines for three-star and above hotels, clubs and pubs for New Year celebrations planned on the intervening night of December 31 and January 1.

All such establishments that have programme plans till 1 a.m. on January 1 must apply at least 10 days in advance for grant of permission. The applicants, as per the AP Public Safety (Measures) Enforcement Act, 2013, should ensure CCTV cameras on its premises, adequate security, follow measures against nudity/obscenity, and maintain sound levels not exceeding 45 decibels, among other mandatory guidelines.

The police also reminded hotel and pub managements about permissible alcohol limit (30 mg/100ml blood), and said intense drunk driving checks will be on. Violations, as per the Motor Vehicle Act would attract penalty of ₹ 10,000 and up to six months’ imprisonment.

Police also advised managements to inform customers, display signages and encourage the concept of ‘designated drivers’ who do not themselves indulge in drinking beyond the limit and can safely drive their friends/family home.

Related Topics

Hyderabad

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.