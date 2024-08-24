Hyderabad Police holds meeting to ensure smooth Ganesh festival

In view of the upcoming Ganesh Festival, the Hyderabad City Police Commissioner, Kothakota Sreenivasa Reddy, convened an inter-departmental meeting with representatives of various government departments, the Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi, and the Khairtabad Ganesh Utsav Samithi.

ADVERTISEMENT

The meeting, held at the Command Control Centre in Banjara Hills, aimed to address the concerns of the organisers and ensure a smooth and peaceful festival.

Representatives from the Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi and Khairatabad Ganesh Samithi raised issues such as potholes, inadequate illumination, vehicle availability, and arrangements for food and water during the immersion night.

In response, the authorities assured the provision of necessary resources, including cranes, road repairs, lighting, measures to prevent electrocution, tuskers and other heavy vehicles, and tree-pruning.

The Commissioner emphasised the importance of complying with court orders and appealed to the Utsav Samithis to fill out the required intimation forms. He also assured the police department’s commitment to ensuring a trouble-free festival for devotees and sought cooperation from all departments for the successful execution of the plans.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.