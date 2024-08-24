ADVERTISEMENT

Hyderabad Police holds meeting to ensure smooth Ganesh festival

Updated - August 24, 2024 02:13 pm IST

Published - August 24, 2024 02:11 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Hyderabad police address concerns of Ganesh Utsav organisers for a smooth festival, assuring resources and cooperation for successful execution

The Hindu Bureau

Representatives from the Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi and Khairatabad Ganesh Samithi raised issues such as potholes, inadequate illumination etc. File | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

In view of the upcoming Ganesh Festival, the Hyderabad City Police Commissioner, Kothakota Sreenivasa Reddy, convened an inter-departmental meeting with representatives of various government departments, the Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi, and the Khairtabad Ganesh Utsav Samithi.

ADVERTISEMENT

The meeting, held at the Command Control Centre in Banjara Hills, aimed to address the concerns of the organisers and ensure a smooth and peaceful festival.

Representatives from the Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi and Khairatabad Ganesh Samithi raised issues such as potholes, inadequate illumination, vehicle availability, and arrangements for food and water during the immersion night.

Hyderabad’s Ganesh festival is ‘immersed’ in controversy

In response, the authorities assured the provision of necessary resources, including cranes, road repairs, lighting, measures to prevent electrocution, tuskers and other heavy vehicles, and tree-pruning.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Commissioner emphasised the importance of complying with court orders and appealed to the Utsav Samithis to fill out the required intimation forms. He also assured the police department’s commitment to ensuring a trouble-free festival for devotees and sought cooperation from all departments for the successful execution of the plans.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US