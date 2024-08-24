GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Hyderabad Police holds meeting to ensure smooth Ganesh festival

Hyderabad police address concerns of Ganesh Utsav organisers for a smooth festival, assuring resources and cooperation for successful execution

Updated - August 24, 2024 02:13 pm IST

Published - August 24, 2024 02:11 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Representatives from the Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi and Khairatabad Ganesh Samithi raised issues such as potholes, inadequate illumination etc. File | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

In view of the upcoming Ganesh Festival, the Hyderabad City Police Commissioner, Kothakota Sreenivasa Reddy, convened an inter-departmental meeting with representatives of various government departments, the Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi, and the Khairtabad Ganesh Utsav Samithi.

The meeting, held at the Command Control Centre in Banjara Hills, aimed to address the concerns of the organisers and ensure a smooth and peaceful festival.

Representatives from the Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi and Khairatabad Ganesh Samithi raised issues such as potholes, inadequate illumination, vehicle availability, and arrangements for food and water during the immersion night.

Hyderabad’s Ganesh festival is ‘immersed’ in controversy

In response, the authorities assured the provision of necessary resources, including cranes, road repairs, lighting, measures to prevent electrocution, tuskers and other heavy vehicles, and tree-pruning.

The Commissioner emphasised the importance of complying with court orders and appealed to the Utsav Samithis to fill out the required intimation forms. He also assured the police department’s commitment to ensuring a trouble-free festival for devotees and sought cooperation from all departments for the successful execution of the plans.

