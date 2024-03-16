Hyderabad police given seven-day custody of SIB’s DSP Praneeth Kumar

March 16, 2024 09:55 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The West Zone police of Hyderabad were granted seven days custody of DSP of SIB Praneeth Kumar. Officials confirmed that the questioning will start from March 17.

The DSP, arrested on March 13 from Rajanna-Sircilla district for tampering with evidence, breach of trust, and other criminal offences during his stint in the crime records bureau of SIB, is likely to be questioned at the office of ACP Jubilee Hills. “He will be brought from Chanchalguda Jail, where he is lodged in as part of his judicial remand, at 10 a.m. to begin the questioning,” said the officials.

He will be questioned about the contents of the hard drives he destroyed and the involvement of other officials in the case.

He was booked following a complaint from his superior, Additional Superintendent of Police with the SIB D. Ramesh, stating that there has been ‘a concerning pattern of his behaviour during his time as an Inspector and later as DSP with the SIB from 2018 to 2023’.

He was booked under sections 409, 427, 201 and 120 (B) of the IPC and cases were also booked under the Prevention of Destruction of Public Records Act (PDPP Act) 1984 and the Information Technology Act (ITA) sections.

