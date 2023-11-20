ADVERTISEMENT

Hyderabad police freeze account as it registers ₹8 crore transaction

November 20, 2023 06:15 am | Updated 01:07 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Saifabad police on Sunday said they froze an account at IDBI Bank, Basheerbagh branch, after it registered a reported transaction of ₹8 crore.

It was a Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) transfer from M/s Vishaka Industries Pvt. Ltd. to M/s Vigilance Security Services Pvt. Ltd. and took place around 10.57 a.m. on November 13 (Monday). According to the police, the action was in adherence to the instructions of the Chief Electoral Officer.

As the reported transaction was a high-value one, the Saifabad police froze the amount by addressing a letter to the Branch Manager, IDBI Bank, Basheerbagh branch, and informed the District Expenditure Nodal Officer; Nodal Officer, Telangana State Assembly election; the Income Tax department; and Joint Director, Directorate of Enforcement of Hyderabad Zone for the verification of the transaction, a statement read.

