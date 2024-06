ADVERTISEMENT

In a month-long operation in May, the Hyderabad Cyber Crime police managed to freeze ₹ 4.09 crore in various bank accounts associated with cyber fraudsters.

Petition for getting refund orders of the same have also been filed by the department, the officials said.

Citizens can file their cyber crime cases on the helpline number 1930 or visiting the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal cybercrime.gov.in.

