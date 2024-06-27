Hyderabad police crack down on autos with overcrowded students; 95 booked on day one

With the beginning of the new academic year, the Hyderabad Traffic Police have started penalising overcrowded autorickshaws plying on roads. Officials said that 95 such violations were already booked on Thursday alone.

“Once caught plying with extra students as passengers, auto drivers will be stopped at the schools and parents will be called to escort their kids home,” said Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic), P. Viswa Prasad, adding that the school management will also be informed about it.

The key is to sensitise and spread awareness rather than the enforcement, said the official. “In order to ensure the safety of school children, the Hyderabad Traffic Police has started this special drive against vehicles carrying school children in excess of the capacity and also the vehicle condition in Hyderabad,” he said.

Autos found flouting rules will be checked for pending challans and will not be allowed to ply till the dues are paid. Other violations will be booked under the sections of the MV Act accordingly, explained the officials.

These special teams will conduct a special drive in the morning from 7.30 a.m. to 9.30 a.m. and in the evening from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Special focus is kept on autorickshaws without fitness certificates, without driving licence, drunken driving, overloading (more than 6 children of 12 years and below in 3 passenger autorickshaws and 8 children in 4 passenger autos and minor driving.

The teams will also hold a meeting with the school management and counsel parents who are carrying extra children on their two-wheelers and explain to them about the do’s and don’ts for the security and safety of schoolchildren.

“We request parents not to send their children in a vehicle carrying more than the seating capacity. Transporting children in an overloaded vehicle is a clear violation of traffic rules. We also request the school management and parents to check the validity of documents like driver’s licence, registration certificate, insurance certificate and fitness certificate of vehicles before engaging such vehicles for sending children to schools,” concluded the official.

Violators booked on the first day of the drive on June 27 against auto rickshaws Without driving licence - 11 With extra school children - 95 Minor driving - 1 Piloting with driver - 57 Wrong side driving - 40 Without uniform - 406 Without valid documents - 11

