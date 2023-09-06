ADVERTISEMENT

Hyderabad police commissioner reviews arrangements for Vinayaka Chaturthi, Milad-un-Nabi 

September 06, 2023 06:00 am | Updated 12:52 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Commissioner of Police C.V. Anand, along with heads of City Armed Reserve police and City Security Wing, on Tuesday reviewed the preparatory arrangements in view of the upcoming Vinayaka Chaturthi and Milad-un-Nabi and the fast-approaching Legislative Assembly elections.

He reviewed the security aspects and deployment readiness of both the wings, which provide back-end support to the city police through armed-force deployment, logistics, fleet management and helping the civil police maintain law and order.

The inspection covered various wings of home guards, the mounted units and dog squads as well as visits to the mounted police unit, the Home Guards Commandant’s office. It was followed by the inauguration of a new unit canteen on the premises of the City Security Wing.

