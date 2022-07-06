Hyderabad Police Commissioner reviews arrangements for Bakrid

Hyderabad City Police Commissioner C.V. Anand on Tuesday held a coordination meeting with officers from all departments and Muslim clerics over safe arrangements for Bakrid celebrations.

Mr. Anand said a fleet of 300 sanitation vehicles and 55 additional vehicles would be allotted to police stations. Garbage bags would be kept ready at masjids and police stations for easy distribution. There were plans to distribute about 2 lakh garbage bags in the south zone, he said.

He assured that only police personnel, GHMC and animal husbandry staff would man the check-posts.

Mr. Anand said 21 officers were being assigned with liaison duty for coordination with other departments. And bandobust arrangements were being made only to facilitate parking, security arrangements and traffic management. He appealed to the leaders that any information regarding illegal transport of cattle should be brought to the notice of officials.