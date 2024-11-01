Hyderabad police commissioner, peace committee discuss religious issues

Hyderabad City Police Commissioner C.V. Anand on Friday held a meeting with the Central Peace and Welfare Committee to discuss the recent religious issues in the city. The meeting, held at the Command and Control Centre in Banjara Hills, was attended by senior police officials and over 350 committee members, highlighted the importance of communal harmony and understanding.

The participants unanimously condemned any acts that disturb the peace and emphasised the need for respectful dialogue among communities. The committee pledged to enhance communication between communities and law enforcement to ensure prompt resolution of grievances.

The meeting also focused on preventive measures, including educational programmes to promote tolerance and respect for diversity. The committee members were urged to serve as ambassadors of peace and to work towards a peaceful completion of upcoming festivals.

Commissioner Anand expressed the need for a proactive approach in addressing potential flashpoints and encouraged committee members to serve as ambassadors of peace in their respective areas. He sought the cooperation of the peace committee members to maintain the city’s peaceful atmosphere while handling unexpected situations and to continue their tireless work in preserving the reputation of Hyderabad.

The Commissioner concluded the meeting by expressing gratitude for the committee’s support and assured the public that the police force is committed to maintaining peace and security in the city.