Hyderabad Police Commissioner inspects procession route for Ganesh immersion  

September 26, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Hyderabad City Police Commissioner C.V. Anand, along with senior officials in his team, on Tuesday inspected the 19-kilometre procession route starting from Balapur Ganesh Temple and covering various spots on the way till the immersion point of Hussainsagar lake.

The inspection, just two days before the final day immersion, reviewed preparations and arrangements for a smooth conclusion to the festivities on Thursday. Mr. Anand instructed DCP-rank officials to work collaboratively, particularly where the processions converge at crucial stops like Moazzam Jahi Market.

Clear signage for vehicles carrying idols as per height, identifying and fixing low-hanging wires and other potential obstacles, are to be addressed as priority before the final day, he said. The inspection concluded at People’s Plaza, where officials also reviewed logistics and deployment plans for managing heavy crowds around the immersion venue.

More staff

Additional staff from districts and allied branches will be deployed to the city, together making it a force of about 25,700 personnel and 125 platoons for the grand event. And 18 crucial junctions, such as MJ Market, Afzalgunj and NTR Marg, will have personnel on a shift basis. Three Rapid Action Force companies and other paramilitary forces have also joined the duty.

All the main and tributary procession routes are under CCTV surveillance and repairs wherever necessary were completed, Mr. Anand explained. Procession routes for general vehicular traffic will be closed or regulated with diversions. Multiple quick response teams, dog squads, anti-chain snatching teams, and SHE teams will also be on duty.

The joint command control centre at the TSPICCC with senior officers from GHMC, HMDA, TSTransco, HMWSSB, RTA, medical and health and others will be operational from the early hours on Thursday.

