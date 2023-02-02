Hyderabad Police Commissioner inspects Formula E track

February 02, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Police Commissioner of Hyderabad C.V. Anand inspected the 2.8-km-long race track to finalise the security and traffic arrangements for the forthcoming India’s first Formula E race on February 11.

Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA), in collaboration with the Telangana government, will organise the mega event that is expected to draw over 21,000 visitors from all over the globe, said the Police Commissioner.

Mr. Anand was accompanied by his deputies and the event organisers inspected the race track, audience stands, entry and exit points. He reviewed the preparedness of the organisers and other security aspects. “Around 575 police personnel will be deployed to man security and traffic. A total of 16 stands, seven gates and four foot over bridges have been put up in place to facilitate free crowd movement. The general public is requested to cooperate with the police,” he said, urging the public to use metro services.

Explaining the traffic diversions, the official said that NTR Marg will be closed on Sunday, February 5, to facilitate the expedition of pending works on the track and other arrangements. “The actual diversion begins on February 7, and ends on February 12. A notification will be issued soon,” he said, while requesting the public to note the diversions carefully and avoid movements on this side of the city.

With the Assembly sessions scheduled to start from February 3 and the inauguration of Secretariat on February 17, the Commissioner said that officers will be stationed to ensure free movement of dignitaries, VVIPs. There will be no restriction for free movement of Secretariat employees, labour and vehicles carrying materials, he added.

