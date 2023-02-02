ADVERTISEMENT

Hyderabad Police Commissioner inspects Formula E track

February 02, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Hyderabad City Police Commissioner C.V. Anand along with others inspecting the race track for Formula E race in Hyderabad on Thursday. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Police Commissioner of Hyderabad C.V. Anand inspected the 2.8-km-long race track to finalise the security and traffic arrangements for the forthcoming India’s first Formula E race on February 11. 

Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA), in collaboration with the Telangana government, will organise the mega event that is expected to draw over 21,000 visitors from all over the globe, said the Police Commissioner. 

Mr. Anand was accompanied by his deputies and the event organisers inspected the race track, audience stands, entry and exit points. He reviewed the preparedness of the organisers and other security aspects. “Around 575 police personnel will be deployed to man security and traffic. A total of 16 stands, seven gates and four foot over bridges have been put up in place to facilitate free crowd movement. The general public is requested to cooperate with the police,” he said, urging the public to use metro services. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Explaining the traffic diversions, the official said that NTR Marg will be closed on Sunday, February 5, to facilitate the expedition of pending works on the track and other arrangements. “The actual diversion begins on February 7, and ends on February 12. A notification will be issued soon,”  he said, while requesting the public to note the diversions carefully and avoid movements on this side of the city. 

With the Assembly sessions scheduled to start from February 3 and the inauguration of Secretariat on February 17, the Commissioner said that officers will be stationed to ensure free movement of dignitaries, VVIPs. There will be no restriction for free movement of Secretariat employees, labour and vehicles carrying materials, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Hyderabad

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US