Hyderabad police bust multi-State cyber fraud ring, arrest 18

The Hyderabad City Cybercrimes Unit, in a multi-State operation, arrested 18 individuals allegedly involved in a variety of cyber frauds. The operation spanned Karnataka, Maharashtra and Rajasthan, leading to the unearthing of 10 major cases.

Defrauded? Call this number Any suspicious activities can be reported to the police by calling the toll-free number 1930.

The arrested are wanted in 319 cases across India, including 45 cases in Telangana. The total amount involved in these fraudulent activities is ₹6.94 crore.

According to police, the arrested include Nikesh Bhati and Sanjay Biman Das from Mumbai; Yogesh Kumar from Ajmer; and Riddh Bedi from Bengaluru. Their roles ranged from account suppliers to impersonating officials.

Officials seized ₹5 lakh in cash, 26 mobile phones, 16 ATM cards and 10 SIM cards among other things. Bank accounts of the accused with ₹1.61 crore in them have been frozen, the police added.

The Hyderabad Cybercrimes unit urges the public to be cautious while sharing personal information online, particularly on investment platforms, unauthorised trading sites and dating platforms. Citizens are advised not to send money out of fear or without proper verification. Any suspicious activities can be reported to the police by calling the toll-free number 1930.

