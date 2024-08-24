ADVERTISEMENT

Hyderabad Police bans forcible fund collection during Ganesh festival

Published - August 24, 2024 06:47 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Putting an end to the collection of money or ‘chanda’ during Ganesh festival (Vinayaka Chavithi), the Hyderabad City Police Commissioner has issued a notification prohibiting forcible collection of funds in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad. 

The ban comes into effect immediately and will remain in place until the conclusion of the festival, said an official order from Commissioner K. Sreenivasa Reddy. The notification, issued under Section 22 (2)(e) of the Hyderabad City Police Act, 1348 Fasli, aims to prevent any disturbances or law and order issues that may arise due to forced fund collection. The police have warned that strict action will be taken against individuals or groups found violating the ban. The Commissioner of Police has urged the public to cooperate with the police and refrain from engaging in any activities that could disrupt the peaceful celebration of the Ganesh Festival.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US